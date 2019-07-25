'Inert practice devices' cause restaurant to be evacuated, businesses alerted

Thursday, July 25, 2019

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The scene is clear outside of a Columbia County restaurant after investigators determined that explosive devices found inside a car were just "inert practice devices."

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office and the Richmond County bomb squad were called to the scene outside Ruth's Family Restaurant on Washington Road Thursday morning after reports of explosive devices in a parked car.

Officials said a man there was attempting to turn in those practice devices, which were revealed to be practice grenades, practice detonators, and a practice claymore mine.

The man had come to Ruth's to have breakfast, and gave the practice devices to the sheriff's office.

Ruth's was evacuated and surrounding businesses have also been notified.

No one is expected to be charged.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved