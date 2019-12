Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A Bojangles restaurant has caught fire early Tuesday morning.

Dispatch tells us the fast food restaurant located on Belair Road caught fire around 5:00 a.m. The employees came in to work and smelled smoke.

There are no flames visible from outside the building, and no one was hurt.

