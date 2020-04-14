Bojangles provides free iced tea to America's frontline heroes

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

CHARLOTTE, NC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- To show its appreciation to those in the community working to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Bojangles’ is giving away any size of its Legendary Iced Tea to healthcare workers, first responders and law enforcement.

According to the release, the promotion kicked off today and will run through National Iced Tea Day on June 10.

Healthcare workers, first responders and law enforcement will just need to show their credentials to receive the deal at any participating Bojangles’ restaurant. No purchase necessary.

“This is just one sweet way we can thank those on the frontlines of the current crisis,” Ken Reynolds, Director of Corporate and Community Affairs for Bojangles’, said in the release. “We hope our signature legendary iced tea will bring a little joy to their days and provide a well-deserved, refreshing break from their tireless commitment to the health of our communities.”

