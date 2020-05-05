Bojangles’ Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuits, double the love for moms

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Bojangles is bringing BOGO Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuit for Mother's Day.

Bojangles’ is bringing the shape of love to the sweet treats for Mother’s Day weekend, May 8-10. The Southern restaurant chain will offer them as a Buy-One-Get-One-Free deal at participating locations.

“The past several weeks have been filled with uncertainty, yet the love and care of mothers has remained constant,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer for Bojangles’. “Love and care starts with a smile, and we hope these tasty treats will make the mom in your life berry happy.”

