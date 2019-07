Saturday, July 27, 2019

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Town of Jackson has issued a boil water advisory for parts of the city.

All people located inside the city limits excluding Highland Circle, Hendrix St., and Ruby St. are under a boil water advisory.

As a precaution, officials ask that people boil water for one full minute prior to drinking or cooking until further notice.

Officials say the advisory is due to a water main break.