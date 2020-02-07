Boil water advisory issued for parts of Edgefield Road in Edgefield County

Friday, Feb. 7, 2020

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- A boil water advisory has been posted for a portion of Edgefield County, water officials say.

According to the Water and Sewer Authority, residents in the area of the west side of Edgefield Road from Austin Greybil Road to Pinewood Plantation and Penn Street should vigorously boil their water for at least a minute before drinking or cooking with it.

The Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority experienced a main line water leak on Edgefield Road that cause the water to have to be shut off in these affected areas.

If you have any questions concerning this notice, you may contact the Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority at (803) 637-3011.

