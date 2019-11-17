Boil water advisory for several areas in Bath after a water leak

Sunday, November 17, 2019

BATH, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The City of Bath has issued a boil water advisory for some residents after a water leak.

Officials say residents may have experienced a water outage or loss of pressure after the water leak.

They are asking people to boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking until notified otherwise. They also say any ice made from water which has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

The areas affected are as follows:

3727 thru 3881 Augusta Rd,

Minter Street (even numbers only)

131 thru 181 Dixie Clay Rd

Pine View Circle

Spoffard Row

School Street

Officials say they will get lab results on Tuesday. They ask residents to continue boiling water until Tuesday at 1:00 p.m.

They say there has been no confirmed contamination of the system. However, because of the interruption in service, the potential for contamination exists.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) is working with the water system to handle the situation.

If you should have any questions concerning this notice, you can contact the water system at (803) 593-3221.

