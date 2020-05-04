Boil order lifted for residents of Jackson in Aiken County

Monday, May 4, 2020

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – A boil order advisory has been lifted for water customers on several streets in Jackson, the city in Aiken County announced Monday.

The city on Friday had issued a boil order for customers on Jackson Road, South Hankinson, Green Street, Church Street, Angela Drive and Douse Circle.

The advisory was issued due to a water line repair.

As a precaution, the city asked that customers boil water for a full minute before drinking or cooking until further notice.

Bacteriological samples were collected and analyzed by an independent lab, the city said Monday. The results of this sampling indicate that the system is safe to use for drinking and cooking purposes.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

