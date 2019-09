McCormick County, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Lost Wilderness community is under a boil water advisory after a main water line break in the area.

The McCormick County Water and Sewer Department says dirt or debris may have entered the water system after the break.

They ask everyone in the Lost Wilderness community to boil water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking.

The advisory is in effect until further notice.