Boeing confirms SEC investigating disclosures around 737 Max

Boeing has confirmed that it’s being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission over the grounded 737 Max jetliner.

The company confirmed the SEC investigation in a regulatory filing, but it’s not giving many details.

Boeing lost money last year for the first time since 1997 because of the crisis caused by two crashes that killed 346 people.

Boeing says its financial statements made assumptions about the outcome of accident investigations and the cost of grounding the plane, but it’s not saying what those assumptions are.

The SEC investigation was previously reported by news organizations but Boeing didn’t confirm it until now.

