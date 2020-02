Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Edgefield County officials confirm a woman's body was found Thursday morning.

The body was found along Sweetwater Road at Moore Road.

Investigators are looking into what may have happened.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Check back with News 12 for the latest in this developing story.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.