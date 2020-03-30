Body of missing North Augusta man found in Aiken

Monday, March 30, 2020

AIKEN (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Aiken County Coroner’s Office along with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a North Augusta man who was reported missing in February of this year.

According to officials, the body of 20-year-old Trenton Nichols of Seymour Dr., North Augusta was found in the wood line off St. Johns Rd., Aiken today after 3 o’clock. Mr. Nichols death is suspicious and an autopsy will be done Wednesday in Newberry, SC.

Trenton Nichols, 26, was last seen Feb. 17th.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.