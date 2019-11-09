Body of missing Atlanta college student found, suspect arrested

A missing Clark Atlanta University student has been found dead, Atlanta police said Friday.

Barron (Renwick) Brantley, was booked into the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Friday and charged with murder in connection to the death of Clark Atlanta University student, Alexis Crawford. (Source: Fulton County Sheriff's Office via CNN)

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields said the body of Alexis Crawford was found in a DeKalb County park in metro Atlanta.

One of the suspects led authorities to her remains, police said.

Crawford was last seen by her family on Oct. 30.

Arrest warrants were secured for Barron Brantley and Jordan Jones. Brantley is Jones’ boyfriend and Jones is Crawford’s roommate, according to police.

Brantley was arrested Friday night on a murder charge. He waived his first court appearance and his next court date is scheduled on Nov. 22, according to WSB.

“While a motive has not been clearly established, the department did take a police report from Alexis Crawford on October 27, and this is a few days prior to her being reported missing," Shields said. “In this report, Alexis described unwanted kissing and touching from Barron Brantley.”

Crawford was last seen by her roommate at the Heritage Station apartments. Also missing were her cell phone, identification card and debit card. In her last conversation with her sister earlier on the night she went missing, Crawford asked her family to send her money through an app.

Clark Atlanta alerted students to the news via email and social media.

“Panther Family, we are devastated by the tragic reports regarding our own Alexis Crawford. We are here for you!” the school tweeted.

Clark Atlanta students also received a letter from CAU President George French Jr. Friday evening.

“Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with her family and with everyone who knew and loved Alexis,” he said. “Investigators say this was an isolated, off-campus incident and there was never a threat to any other members of the community.”

