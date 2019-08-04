Body of missing 23-year-old recovered

Sunday, August 4, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of 23-year-old Marquez Bey says his body has been located more than a week after he went underwater at Clark's Hill Lake.

DNR says Marquez's body was found at 7:44am Sunday by game wardens. They say he was found in Lincoln County at the mouth of Cherokee Creek. His body is now with the Lincoln Coroner.

Investigators say Bey and his uncle were canoeing at the lake when the wake of a nearby boat tipped them over.

Bey's 46-year-old uncle was rescued from the water by two Fort Gordon soldiers, but Bey never surfaced.

Since the incident on July 27, investigators have searched via land, air, and water.

