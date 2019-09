Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019

AUGUSTA Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of 40-year-old Anthony Driver Jr. as a homicide.

Investigators found the body of Driver Jr. at Glenwood Apartments during a welfare check. The body was found this morning at 9:00 a.m.

The Coroner's Office says the death is being handled as a homicide and the body has been sent to the GBI Lab for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.