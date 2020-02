Monday, Feb. 10, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Coroner's Office is investigating after a body was found in a wooded area in Augusta.

The body was found off the 1500 block of Columbia Nitrogen Road Monday morning. The body was found deep in the woods there.

Details are limited. We have a crew headed to the scene.

Check back with News 12 for the latest in this developing story.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.