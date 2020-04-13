Body found in Barnwell County, according to coroner's office

Monday, April 13, 2020

BARNWELL, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Barnwell County Coroner is investigating the death of an unidentified black male.

According to the report, the body of a black male was found in the power line right of way between Corley Heights Richardson Rd and the Barnwell Plaza.

The body was discovered by a Barnwell Police Officer while he was doing a follow-up investigation of a missing person, according to the report.

According to the report, the unidentified male was a victim of a gunshot wound. While the Coroner’s Office does have a presumptive identification, officials are not ready to release his name.

An autopsy will be performed.

The case is under investigation by Barnwell Coroner’s Office, Barnwell Police Dept., and SLED.

