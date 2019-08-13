Bobby Jones road closures overnight this week

Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019

(WRDW) -- There will be road closures on parts of Bobby Jones Expressway overnight this week.

It's happening from 7:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m. every night Monday through Thursday.

Crews will be working on signage in the areas.

The planned closure areas are eastbound, heading toward South Carolina. Work locations affected are Bobby Jones Expressway/State Route (SR) 232 around Scott Nixon Memorial Drive and the Wheeler Road/I-20 sections mentioned below.

Monday

Single right lane and two left lanes on SR 232

Tuesday

Two right lanes on SR 232

Two left lanes on I-520 at the I-20 interchange

Wednesday

Two right lanes on I-520 around the I-20 area

Thursday

Two left lanes around Wheeler Road

Two left lanes approaching Wrightsboro Road Exit