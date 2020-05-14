Boat ramps opening Monday mean fun for visitors, but with a few restrictions

Thursday, May 14, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- On a hot summer day with many restrictions, people are looking for things to do. But with boat ramps opening up, people might be able to get back to the activities they love.

"This about the only thing open right now," Donnie Beard said.

If you want to go for a boat ride, weekends can be crowded.

"Saturdays and Sundays are normally very bad with all the boat ramp closures," Jeremy Altman said.

They say sometimes it takes 30 to 45 minutes to just get their boat in the water, but that could all change tomorrow when four more boat ramps open back up.

"We are expecting a good crowd this weekend on the reservoir for boating and fishing," Billy Birdwell, a Public Affairs Specialist for U.S Army Corps of Engineers, said.

He says thousands of reservations have been canceled since the pandemic began, and all five campgrounds have been closed -- but will soon reopen this Monday.

"Now we do have restrictions on the campgrounds," Birdwell said.

Restrictions like only allowing 10 people per campsite, and no longer allowing visitors who are not registered campers.

"This will help eliminate the crowding and will help eliminate any kind of close contact that we are trying to avoid," Birdwell explained. "We will still allow all the campsites to be filled on Memorial Day and at all camping tops because the campsites themselves are physically separated from each other."

He said things like day-use areas and playgrounds will remain closed. But it's still a big step towards public places opening again.

