Board considering releases to address COVID-19 in Georgia prisons

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

ATLANTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles has begun reviewing specific cases for clemency release.

"The Board will be exercising its constitutional authority to affect releases with the goal of providing the Department of Corrections more flexibility in handling the impact of the COVID-19 virus within Georgia's correctional system," Terry Barnard, Parole Board Chairman, said in the release.

According to the release, the Board will be considering for a clemency release individual currently serving for a non-violent offense(s) who are within 180 days of completing their prison sentence. This majority of these individuals will be released to community supervision.

For more information, contact Steve Hayes, Director of Communications for the State Board of Pardons and Paroles at 404-657-9450 or visit the website.

