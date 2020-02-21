Blythe man, 56, pleads guilty to shooting Georgia State Patrol helicopter

Friday, Feb. 21, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A Blythe man has pled guilty to federal charges after officials say he shot a helicopter used by law enforcement.

The Department of Justice says Terry Kielisch, 56, pled guilty to two counts of assaulting a person assisting an officer of the United States, and one count of use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Documents say the man used a rifle to fire at least two shots into a GSP helicopter on March 12, 2019. It was being used as part of Operation Gunsmoke, a drug trafficking case. There was a Richmond County deputy onboard the helicopter.

The helicopter had about $60,000 in damage, but no one was injured.

“An individual who will thoughtlessly endanger our law enforcement community will not be tolerated,” said Henry Countryman, Acting Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Atlanta Field Office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). “ATF, along with our law enforcement partners, is committed to combating violent crime to protect our communities.”

At most, Kielisch could spend life in prison for the charges.

