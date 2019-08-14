Blue-green algae testing begins in other lakes, ponds across CSRA

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

News 12 at 6 O'Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Savannah Riverkeeper is working to make sure the deadly and toxic blue-green algae is not growing in any other local waterways outside of Lake Olmstead.

So far, they haven't seen the toxic algae anywhere else but they are testing for it.

Tammie Powell says she started seeing algae in her backyard pond just a few days ago.

"Over the weekend, we started seeing the padlike looking things floating up and down the pond,” Powell said.

She didn't think too much of it until it got closer to the shoreline, and she heard about the toxic algae.

"Then it gradually went to being all around the edge, and that's when we became very concerned and wanting to know what it was, could it be the same thing,” Powell said.

So she took pictures of it and sent them to the Savannah Riverkeeper, and Truck Carlson headed out to the Powell residence to take a look at it.

"I saw it, and it looks similar, and I thought it was important enough with the situations going on across the southeast that we at least take a look at it,” Carlson said.

It turns out it wasn’t the blue-green algae, but the Savannah Riverkeeper says this is a

Nasty algae outbreak and you should not swim in this pond or any others with algae.

"It's just best if you are not sure, just to stay out of the water, keep your animals out of the water,” Carlson said. “It's just best practice."

The Riverkeeper also checked a few other spots including Diamond Lakes, Lake Aumond, the Mayor’s Pond, and Brick Pond Park.

They found no toxic algae.

Now it's just a matter of time -- and cooler weather -- before it all goes away.

“You can expect to see even more algae as the heat goes on,” Carlson said. “If there's a rain, it’s not necessarily a good or bad thing. It could bring more fertilizer from yards into the water. It could help dilute and take away some of the food that the algae is feeding on.”

If you are concerned about algae in your pond, you can send it to the Savannah Riverkeeper@SavannahRiverkeeper.org. They can tell you if it needs to be tested.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.