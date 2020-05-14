Blood needed at hospitals for surgeries and procedures

Thursday, May 14, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Here at home, a lot of hospitals are getting back into the elective surgery and elective procedures and there is a serious need for blood.

"We have resumed some normalcy, we've resumed a lot of surgeries that require blood transfusions and it's putting a strain on the blood bank because fewer people are donating," Dr. Phillip Coule, chief medical officer of AU Health, said.

Doctors are asking to donate to Shepeard Blood Center or any local blood bank in the state. Shepeard is used by most of our local area hospitals.

Gov. Kemp has been encouraging people to donate blood since the pandemic, saying it's safe and hospitals are taking a lot of precautions.

