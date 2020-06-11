Blood centers now in rare 'critical need' for blood donations

Thursday, June 11, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- COVID-19 has undoubtedly caused unprecedented challenges across the CSRA. Locally it has caused blood centers to cancel blood drives, which has led to a huge decrease in donations.

The Shepeard Community Blood Center has is now in CRITICAL NEED of ALL blood types, but especially O Positive and O Negative donors. Shepeard is also in need of platelets.

Shepeard Community Blood Center only goes into critical need when the quantity of ready blood and blood products falls below a one-day supply level. At this time, there is a critical need for all donors so Shepeard can stock the shelves at local hospitals.

All of Shepeard’s three centers are operating as normal. Hours and locations can be find on their website at www.shepeardblood.org

Shepeard will be hosting several community blood drives this week, and is asking for donors to please come out to donate if they feel healthy and are eligible to donate:

June 12 – Burke County Sheriff’s Office, 11:30 am until 6 pm

June 12 – Summerville Scoops, 1 pm until 7 pm

June 14 – St. Paul Lutheran Church in Aiken, 8:30 am until 1:30 pm

The local blood supply is supported strictly by the donations of volunteer blood donors. Shepeard supplies blood to several local hospitals including University Hospital, AU Health, and Burke Medical Center. Your donations go to help patients in need in your community.

Deferrals for military travel, travel to areas where malaria is present, and for tattoos and piercings have recently been altered. Individuals who were previously deferred from donating for one of these reasons are encouraged to contact Shepeard Community Blood Center if they are interested in donating.

As a general reminder, donors must be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old (or 16 with written parental consent) to donate. Be sure to bring a photo ID or Shepeard donor card with you when you come to donate. Call Shepeard at 706-737-4551 if you have questions or would like to schedule an appointment.

