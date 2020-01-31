Blind Willie McTell Festival line up announced

Friday, Jan. 31, 2020

THOMSON, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The lineup of artists for the 27th Annual Blind Willie McTell Music Festival has been announced.

The roster for the 27th features a broad swipe of influences from blues to gospel to Americana. The fest this year will feature The War and Treaty, the husband and wife duo of Michael and Tanya Trotter.

In addition, the festival will feature Son Volt, the pre-imminent combo lead by Jay Farrar, who along with Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, was one of the founders of Uncle Tupelo.

Returning to Thomson in 2020 will be The Bros Landreth. Led by Canadians Joey Landreth on guitar and his brother David Landreth on bass, the latest version of their quartet is out touring behind a new disc, “87”.

Rounding out the lineup will be Atlanta’s Blair Crimmins and the Hookers and 12 string guitarist Todd Albright, from Michigan.

Tickets will be on sale February 1st at http://www.blindwillie.com. Prices for tickets are $35 advance, and $45 on the day of.

