Blackville man dies after ATV crashes into a tree

Monday, May 18, 2020

BLACKVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Authorities are investigating the death of a 73-year-old man who was killed in an ATV accident over the weekend.

The Barnwell County Coroner’s Office said Monday that Gilmore Owens Jr., 73, of Magnolia Lane in Blackville, was pronounced dead at the scene of the Saturday crash.

The crash occurred at Magnolia Lane and Whaley Road when a Polaris all-terrain vehicle operated by Owens struck a tree. The incident was reported at about 10 p.m.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and Barnwell County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death.

