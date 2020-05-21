Blackville ATV crash victim's death blamed on natural causes

Thursday, May 21, 2020

BLACKVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 73-year-old man found dead after a weekend ATV crash didn’t die from injuries suffered in the crash, authorities said this week.

An autopsy showed that Gilmore Owens Jr., 73, of Magnolia Lane in Blackville, died of natural causes, according to the Barnwell County Coroner’s Office.

The office said Monday that Owens was pronounced dead at the scene of the Saturday crash.

The crash occurred at Magnolia Lane and Whaley Road when a Polaris all-terrain vehicle operated by Owens struck a tree. The incident was reported at about 10 p.m.

