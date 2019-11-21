Bipartisan group of SC lawmakers pre-files bill to establish hate crime laws

Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) – South Carolina and Georgia are two of only four states without hate crime laws on the books.

But a group of bipartisan lawmakers are looking to change that and have pre-filed legislation to address it.

The bill puts extra penalties on crimes motivated by the victim’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, and others.

The bill comes years after Dylann Roof gunned down nine African-American parishioners at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.

