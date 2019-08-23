Billionaire conservative donor David Koch dies at 79

Billionaire David Koch has died at age 79. Koch was a major donor to conservative causes and educational groups.

Billionaire and conservative donor David Koch has died at the age of 79.

A person close to the Koch family told The Associated Press on Friday that Koch had died. The person wasn't authorized to discuss the death and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Together with his older brother, Charles, the Kochs were best known for a vast political network they built what became popularly known as the “Kochtopus” for its far-reaching tentacles in support of conservative causes.

His older brother, Charles Koch, confirmed his death Friday, per CNN.

“Anyone who worked with David surely experienced his giant personality and passion for life," David Koch said in the statement. "Twenty-seven years ago, David was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer and given a grim prognosis of a few years to live. David liked to say that a combination of brilliant doctors, state of the art medications and his own stubbornness kept the cancer at bay.

"We can all be grateful it did, because he was able to touch so many more lives as a result.”

