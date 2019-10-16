Billionaire Tom Steyer counts Denmark water activist Deanna Berry as 'friend' during debate

Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019

DENMARK, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- When someone mentions the water crisis in Denmark, South Carolina these days, people notice.

But what if that water crisis is mentioned twice during two nationally-televised debates?

That's what happened Tuesday night as 12 Democrats vying to be the Democratic nominee for president were on stage during a CNN debate.

But the moment in question happened toward the end of the debate with a candidate appearing on stage for the first time.

Billionaire Tom Steyer, who has run ads in the past several years calling for President Donald Trump's impeachment, was asked alongside other candidates if they had a friend that would surprise anyone.

Steyer said Deanna Berry, an activist and Denmark resident pushing for changes to the town's water system after an an unapproved chemical was found in the town's drinking water.

"So I'm friends with a woman from Denmark, South Carolina named Deanna Berry," Steyer said, "who's fighting for clean water and environmental justice in her community. She's a different gender, she's a different race, she's from a different part of the country, but she reminds me of my parents in terms of her courage and optimism and her honor."

Berry and Denmark residents have been fighting the city for years about the chemical HaloSan, which was used to treat the town's water supply for more than a decade.

Denmark's water crisis has been compared to the water crisis in Flint, Michigan. It's also been discussed on the campaign trail by fellow Democratic candidates Marianne Williamson, who visited the town during a water crisis listening session and mentioned Denmark during a previous debate, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, who also visited the city to learn more about the issues.

