Bill Murray wants to work at a GA P.F. Chang's

Speaking to Amy Schumer on her podcast, the actor says he even applied to work at the location in the Atlanta airport.

What an incredible Cinderella story out of nowhere it would be for Murray to take orders for Kung Pao chicken!

The Oscar nominee says working at the eatery looks fun.

He didn't say if his application resulted in a job interview.

We can only assume he's joking about the entire thing, but he was probably sincere when he admitted to watching Family Feud religiously.

Murray says he likes to record the game show and skip ahead to fast money.

He portrayed then Family Feud host Richard Dawson in a skit parodying the show when he was a cast member on "Saturday Night Live" in the 1970's.

