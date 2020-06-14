Bike riders hit the rode in hopes of justice

Sunday, June 14, 2020

WAYNESBORO, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Local motorcyclists hit the road for racial justice.

It was part of the nationwide "ride for justice" that was started by the National Association of Buffalo Soldiers and Troopers Motorcycle Club.

Dr. Bobby Rorie says this bike ride was unlike any other.

"I had to come out here today," said Rorie.

He came all the way from Atlanta in the ride for justice, he says he's no stranger to what Ahmaud experienced.

"When I grew up similar things have happened to me, I came from Atlanta to commemorate what Arbery meant to the entire world," said Rorie.

The South Augusta chapter along with many others rode from Dublin to Macon, and they ended up in Waynesboro at Ahmaud Arbery's grave site.

"There were seven or eight different groups out here," said Martin Session, the organizer.

He says at each stop more people joined, and in all they rode about 315 miles.

"We get the word out and we know that people care and want to stand up for justice," said Session.

When they got to the grave site they placed wreaths on Arbery's grave, and said a prayer in hopes of justice and a stronger community.