Big reward for artist with best James Brown mural design

AUGUSTA, Ga (WRDW/WAGT) -- Do you consider yourself an artist? You could get a big reward for designing a mural in honor of James Brown.

A release from the Greater Augusta Arts Council says it's looking for an artist or artist team to design and paint a James Brown themed mural in downtown Augusta.

The artist of the winning design will get $32,000.

The mural would go on 879 Broad Street, which is where Broad Street meets with James Brown Boulevard.

The deadline to apply a design is January 13.

The Greater Augusta Arts Council describes the intention of the mural in part of its release:

"To beautify Downtown Augusta and celebrate internationally noted musician, the late James Brown (along the street that bears his name), the Greater Augusta Arts Council will commission an artist to create an engaging tribute mural, which will act as a destination attraction for Downtown Augusta. This creative element will activate this public space and increase the City of Augusta’s profile as an arts destination by celebrating one of its most iconic arts celebrities in a broadly appealing manner."

