'Big Mo' drive-in theater set to reopen for concerts, then movies

The "Big Mo" drive-in reopened in 1999 but closed at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

MONETTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Closed for weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, the “Big Mo” drive-in movie theater will soon test the waters as a concert venue before reopening for movies this summer.

Awakening Events Inc. has rented the drive-in — officially known as the Monetta Drive-In Theatre — to present a series of concerts.

The owners of the drive-in said they feel the concert might give them a chance to test COVID-19 safety measures before reopening for movies sometime this summer.

Although the pandemic has given a boost to the once-vanishing concept of drive-in movies, the Big Mo has been entertaining folks for decades.

It opened in 1951 as a single-screen theater at 5822 Columbia Highway North, between Columbia and Augusta. It closed in 1986, but reopened in 1999 under new ownership. A second screen was added in 2005 and a third screen was added in 2011. A giant peach was built in 2014 to house a digital projector.

The drive-in normally offers double features on weekends from March through November.

However, the pandemic and stay-at-home orders across the U.S. arrived just in time for the drive-in's 2020 season.

The owners initially planned to stay open with social distancing restrictions. Ultimately, they decided to close down after March 21.

Looking ahead to the reopening, these will be among the rules at the drive-in — although more may be instituted:

• Customers must wear masks that cover the mouth and nose when they are away from their vehicles.

• Fifty percent capacity will be imposed – one vehicle per set of posts.

• A 6-foot distance between customers must be maintained at concessions and in restroom lines.

As far as the concert series, first up is Grammy-winning Christian hip-hop artist TobyMac on June 23. Tickets must be purchased in advance online at https://www.driveintheatertour.com/tobymac/062320.

You can learn more about the drive-in at https://thebigmo.com/faq.

