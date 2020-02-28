Bernie Sanders makes campaign stop in Aiken

Friday, Feb. 28, 2020

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders spent the first part of his day Friday campaigning in Aiken.

Right now, former Vice President Joe Biden is leading the polls among South Carolina voters. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is right behind him in second.

“Tomorrow is an enormously important day,” Senator Sanders said at a rally today. “We are running all over the state today. it's important to get into rural south carolina."

Sanders said he's trying to fire up a grassroots effort across the state - the only way he believes he can win the state. And he believes Aiken is a key piece of the puzzle.

His strategy looks different than it did in 2016 - when he stopped campaigning in South Carolina days before the primary vote. Sanders is also focusing on new issues this time around.

"We’ve got a major healthcare crisis nationally and it’s particularly acute here in South Carolina. We are the only major country on earth not to guarantee healthcare for all people as a human right,” Sanders said.

That resonated with his supporters there, who also told us medicare for all was an important issue for them in this election.

But Sanders’ message is also targeted towards President Donald Trump, who will hold a rally in Charleston later in the day.

"Why is he here in South Carolina today? For one reason: to disrupt the democratic primary. That's all,” Sanders said. "He is here for the most petty political reasons that I can imagine."

But Sanders says a multi-generational and multi-racial grassroots movement will be able to beat President Trump.

“Whoever does win the election will make drastic changes that will affect the rest of my life,” one Sanders supporter said. “It’s not just a crowd here for TV cameras and excitement. It's a motivated group ready to go out there to make Bernie the winner of tomorrow’s primary.”

