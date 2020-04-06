Benefit to aid coronavirus relief, effort to honor slain Thomson man

Monday, April 6, 2020

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – A night of music, visual arts, interviews and toy-building will be live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube, featuring performers with ties to the Augusta area, all to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts and a local theater in memory of Alex Newton, a Thomson native.

Something for Alex Presents: Quarantunes will be streamed live on the Something for Alex Facebook page and YouTube channel, and will feature performances by hit-making songwriter Ray Fulcher; Lincoln Center Orchestra trombonist Chris Crenshaw; “The Lion King” on Broadway’s Tiffany Denise Hobbs; “Wicked” on Broadway’s Lindsay Northen; “Jersey Boys” on Broadway’s Jared Bradshaw; singer-songwriter Tripp Powell; voice teacher, actor and singer Joseph Hitchcock; voice teacher, actor and singer Jackie Grigg; voice teacher, actor and singer Daniel Greco; actress and singer Hannah Spaulding; and teacher, pianist and lyric soprano Jeanie Joesbury. The event will also feature Tony-nominated set designer Alexander Dodge, visual artist Josh Thomas, toy maker Mattachine Society and internist and pediatrician Dr. Itoro Edet.

The event, hosted by Beth Newton, Taylor Newton and Wesley Walker, will take place at 8 p.m. Wednesday. All donations collected during the livestream will go to the CSRA COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund and The Augusta Players.

Newton was 30 years old when he was shot and killed in his own apartment in Atlanta in 2016, coming home for his lunch break to a burglary in progress.

For more information, visit https://www.somethingforalex.org.

