Ben and Jerry's releases new flavor: Justice Remix'd

Tuesday, September 3, 2019

CNN -- Ben and Jerry's is offering a new version of justice to everyone.

Tuesday the ice cream company launched a flavor called 'Justice Remix'd'.

It features cinnamon and chocolate ice cream with chunks of cinnamon roll dough and spicy fudge brownies.

The company says the ice cream doesn't just taste good, it's also a way to support the end of systemic racism and criminal justice reform.

The ice cream makers have partnered with the civil rights organization The Advancement Project national office.

They say a part of the proceeds from the sale of 'Justice Remix'd' will go to support the organization's free and safe campaign