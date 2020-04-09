Belvedere firefighters battle flames as trailer burns

Thursday, April 9, 2020

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Crews in Aiken County battled flames as a trailer burned late this afternoon.

Belvedere Volunteer Fire Department Chief Chad Hyler confirmed the fire on Richland Drive, a small road off Sudlow Lake Road off Ascauga Lake Road.

Two people were inside after the fire broke out around 4 p.m., but they got out safely.

Several cars nearby were in danger of burning.

Check back here or on News 12 NBC 26 for more information on this developing story.

ANOTHER FIRE | Fire quickly contained at Kimberly-Clark's Beech Island plant



Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.