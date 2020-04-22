Beech Island fire crews land $20K for equipment to clean their gear

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Beech Island Fire Department in Aiken County is now better equipped, thanks to a $20,151 grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

The money will pay for a washer/extractor and turnout gear dryer.

FAMILY TRAGEDY | Local mom loses 3-year-old in fire just weeks after SUV kills her 5-year-old

Safety Officer Anthony Gentry said the new equipment “will benefit our department greatly,” adding that it will help protect firefighters from cancer, a risk to rescuers due to the smoke and toxic contaminants they are exposed to.

“We will be able to wash our turnout gear after fire calls to remove the cancer-causing carcinogens,” Gentry said.

Otherwise, the rescuers would need to keep using a water hose and scrub brush to clean their gear.

Gentry said the rescuers wholeheartedly thank the foundation for the funds.

The nonprofit foundation created by the founders of Firehouse Subs provides funding resources, lifesaving equipment, prevention education, training and disaster relief support to first responders and public safety organizations. It has granted more than $50 millionin 49 states and Puerto Rico.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

