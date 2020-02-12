Beech Island antique shop doubles as unique pecan store

Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020

News 12 This Morning

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Lucky Pecan in Beech Island is already becoming a staple and known for its sweet pecans.

Roy Gmitter says every person who walks into his store is a story.

"We get people from Wisconsin, Michigan from Maine -- just all over. We get people from California," Roy said.

And they come for various reasons. Some head to Beech Island for the pecans, while others come for the trinkets and treasures, or even the RV park.

"We have carnival glass, and I like things that say stuff."

The Lucky Pecan in Beech Island is where Roy says anyone can get lucky. He and his fiance Judy handpick many of the items themselves.

"We go around and we look at stuff as sort of an enjoyable day for us. We don't go on too many date nights. We go to estate sales is sort of like an interesting date for us," Roy said.

The steins they sell are from Germany when he was stationed there. He spent 23 years in the Air Force. But Roy says he wanted to go beyond the antiques.

"I've always enjoyed pecans and always wanted to do more with pecans."

He cracks and shells pecans, selling fun flavors of the nuts.

Roy says what they most enjoy is meeting new people and giving them something they can't find anywhere else.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.