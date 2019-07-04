Beating the heat at Fourth of July events

Thursday, July 4, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- People are out braving the heat and keeping an eye out for storms at the Fourth of July celebration at Augusta Common.

Even though it’s hot, Augusta Common is filling up. People have been filing in since about 4 o’clock and city officials are taking extra steps to make sure people stay cool.

"Bring on the heat. Just don't look for me in February and January," said Aaron Stewart.

Aaron Stewart is a veteran and the owner of Stewart’s Ribs. For the past 13 years, he's been serving ribs here on Independence Day.

"It means a lot. It means that, again, we can celebrate our birthday of America and what it means to everyone coming through here," said Stewart.

City officials say they are doing what they can to help everyone enjoy the celebration. That's why they built misting tents and they're offering free water stations to keep everyone safe and hydrated.

"It's Independence Day, everybody's coming out. We just wanted to make it a celebration for the citizens and visitors coming to Augusta," said Yolanda Greenwood, the city events manager.

Officials at Boom in the Park in Columbia County are trying to do the same.

"We've got the splash pad going. We've got the built-in misting stations throughout the park, just around the sidewalk," said Rachael Enfinger, an organizer for Boom in the Park.

No free water at Boom in the Park but organizers say there will be about 30 vendors set up. These two vendors are taking a different approach.

On a more serious note, both Columbia and Richmond County have extra EMS on site today just in case there are any heat-related issues. They encourage everyone to remember to drink plenty of water and find shade.

