Battle continues for where to put Hale House

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- It was a lively debate between neighbors, first responders, and commissioners on Tuesday about where to put a rehab center for first responders.

The Hale Foundation has been trying to put a Hale House Rehab Center in the Green Meadows neighborhood for years. Last month, the Hale Foundation changed their plans so the rehab center would jsut be for first responders.

A committee heard from members of law enforcement who are in favor of the plan. Meanwhile the majority of the Green Meadows neighborhood, which is where the rehab center would go, is against it.

"I just dont believe this is the right place," Augusta District 5 Commissioner Bobby Williams said. "I dont understand that folks just go into someone's neighborhood to dictate."

Other city officials say while there is a need to help first responders, the need should not be met where there's so much opposition.

"I just ask that everyone listen to the information at hand..instead of just listening to one side," Patrick Cullinan said, who is in favor of putting the rehab center in the Green Meadow neighborhood. "Listen to the opposers, and listen to us."

The request for the rehab center still ha to go before the planning commission and an application before city leaders can decide to approve or deny the project.