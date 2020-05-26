GA bars put the beer back on tap in hopes of opening up next week

Tuesday, May 26, 2020

News 12 at 6 o'clock/NBC at 7

(Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The moment a lot of folks have been waiting for could coming up this weekend: bars getting the chance to reopen across Georgia as Gov. Brian Kemp's moratorium is set to expire.

But it's going to look a lot different than before.

On Monday, the doors will reopen at bars like Stillwater Taproom. Right now, the owners are getting ready the best they can. Putting the beer back on tap is just one step towards getting tapped back into the local economy.

"Having to stall it for a couple more weeks is a little aggravating," Matt Flynn, owner of Stillwater Taproom, said.

Flynn has spent the time closed renovating the taproom. He tried to reopen on May 14 before Kemp pushed bar reopenings back to June 1.

"I don’t want any last-minute surprises. It would be nice if they just tell us what we need to do to get going," Flynn said.

But the state hasn't given any direction, so bars are guessing what the guidelines may be: things like social distancing, face masks for staff, and likely lower capacity.

"With basic face masks and standard protocol, I think we should be alright," Flynn said.

Some bars still plan to keep waiting, saying they haven't decided how they'll reopen their nightlife.

After all, social distancing in a bar won't be easy. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says they will rely on officers working special duty to monitor inside. Deputies won't be going door-to-door to check for problems.

That's as long as re-opening isn't delayed again, the kegs and these bars aren't bottomless.

"I would think another month or two before things get really scary," Flynn said.

The sheriff's office says their approach will be education first: if the order is not followed after that, they will cite the bar. Shutdowns will likely happen if orders are still not followed after that.

The sheriff's office did say that if they see a crowded bar or restaurant, they may stop in. Deputies will enforce the governor's order and will know it detail by detail to be able to intervene.

