Barnwell, Berkeley counties now eligible to apply for disaster FEMA aid

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency has amended its disaster declaration for the April 13 severe storm to allow residents in Barnwell and Berkeley counties eligible to apply for assistance.

Aiken, Colleton, Hampton, Marlboro, Oconee, Orangeburg and Pickens counties were previously declared.

FEMA Disaster Assistance can include money for temporary rental assistance and essential home repairs for primary homes, low-interest loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help survivors recover from the effects of the disaster.

Residents can register for FEMA assistance in one of three ways:

- Online by logging onto DisasterAssistance.gov

- Online by downloading the FEMA app, available for Apple and Android mobile devices.

- Call 800-621-3362. Residents who are Deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY may call 800-462-7585. Language translators also are available.

Toll-free numbers are open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

SCEMD, FEMA and county emergency managers continue to assist residents in areas hardest hit by the April 13 severe storm.

Residents can visit scemd.org or call 2-1-1 to be connected to locally sourced, volunteer help if they have unmet needs not covered by insurance, FEMA assistance or other relief programs.

