'Banking on the changes': T-SPLOST's $300M could change downtown forever

Friday, Jan. 17, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Nearly $300 million -- that's how much money Augusta could get from T-SPLOST if voters give it approval.

It would go toward our roads, the airport, and even the lock and dam. But the biggest change you could see would be to downtown.

There's plans for a gateway entrance to downtown, connecting both sides of the river.

“Broad Street hasn’t had a makeover since 1975, so it’s due,” Sara Parr, president of the Augusta Metro Chamber, said.

Parr says renewing T-SPLOST could jump start downtown.

"Improved sidewalks, improved curb and gutter, improved traffic, improved safety, improved pedestrian spaces,” Parr said.

New businesses like Southern Salad say that vision is why they opened downtown.

“It's a rebranding of downtown, so as we get this beautification. We clean things up, businesses move down here,” Southern Salad owner Havird Usry said.

The goal is to keep people downtown, connecting all of downtown by walking and biking.

And T-SPLOST includes $23 million is set aside for public transportation.

“That additional service is what we think is gonna help drive jobs, help drive connectivity for people,” Parr said. “It doesn't hurt, either, when we can get more cars off the road."

Off the road and into the air, that is. Some of this money will also go toward repairing runways at Augusta Regional Airport and bringing more airlines.

But downtown, there’s a lot on the line.

“We’ve all invested in downtown and seen a lot of growth, so we are banking on the changes,” Usry said.

The chamber says the local economy is banking on it.

“When you can say in 10 years-time, ‘I'm getting to work faster. I have a great airport that I can fly out of, and that I have bike paths and recreational opportunities that I never had before,’ we are growing in a great way,” Parr said.

The Chamber says Broad Street would see around $25 million of improvements, but all this money is contingent on the T-SPLOST vote in March.

