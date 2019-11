Monday, Nov. 25, 2019

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A bank robbery is under investigation by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Details are limited, but sheriff's investigators say the incident happened around 3:50 p.m. Monday at the South State Bank on Wheeler Road.

No details, such as a suspect description or how much money was stolen, was made available.

More on this story as it develops.

