Banjo-B-Que lineup announced for Memorial Day weekend concert

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Papa Joe's Banjo-B-Que music festival is entering its 11th year, and the lineup was announced Tuesday.

This year's acts will include St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Railroad Earth, Punch Brothers, Mt. Joy, Yonder Mountain String Band, The Allman Betts Band, Shovels & Rope, Futurebirds, The Lil Smokies, The Reverend Peyton's Big Dream Band, Town Mountain, Larry Keel Experience, The Artisanals, Old Salt Union, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Trongone Band, The Josephines, Grassland String Band, and The Mason Jars.

The festival will kick off Memorial Day weekend. Tickets cost anywhere from $60 to $175, but kids age 15 and younger are free.

Click HERE to buy tickets.

