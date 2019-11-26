Band of Brothers: Five barbers at Fort Gordon each clock more than 50 years

Tuesday, November 26, 2019

News 12 NBC 26 This Morning

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Fifty years is a long time for just about anything, especially when it comes to working. Five barbers at Fort Gordon have put in that much time as barbers, and they're only just getting started.

When you find your passion, it's hard to call your job "work". Ask five longtime barbers at Fort Gordon. They'd tell you it's anything but.

"We're just like brothers. We always have a good time together," said Edward Neal. He's been a barber for 56 years.

These "brothers" have a special bond. All of them have worked as barbers at Fort Gordon for more than 50 years. There's five total.

"We've got a good relationship, good brotherhood, good people to work with, and good working conditions," said Preston Tutt, Barber for 65 years.

Their stories date back to the 1960s.

"I was in the Army, drafted in the Army, started cutting hair in the barracks, and then I went to the barber shop," described John Chandler.

Back then, the days were long.

During the Vietnam War we cut sometimes from 7 in the morning until 10 at night," said Chandler.

Inside this brotherhood are two actual brothers: George and Preston Tutt. George is now retired, but you can find Preston cutting hair five days a week.

"I meet a lot of people. I talk to a lot of people. They've got good attitudes, and I have good decent conversation," said Preston Tutt, "I enjoy it."

"A lot of guys would come in, and they would say which one of you all cut my hair last. I say 'Well, I did.' and he says, 'No, I did.'" said George H. Tutt.

For them, it really is a family affair.

"I met my wife behind my barber chair," said Preston Tutt.

Edward Neal found this first by shining shoes.

"I was shining shoes and barbers would get to the cash register and say, 'We make more than teachers.' I'm a little boy I thought teachers made a whole lot, so that's why I started," described Neal.

Between the five of them, they've cut well over a million heads of hair. Around Fort Gordon, they're fixtures. They have no plans of leaving... at least for a while.

"When I'm able to raise my arm and comb, I'm still going to do it," said George Tutt.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved​

