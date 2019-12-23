Bamberg's new Piggly Wiggly to start accepting applications this week

Monday, Dec. 23, 2019

BAMBERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The new Piggly Wiggly coming to Bamberg is ready to start the hiring process.

The store, opening in Heritage Shopping Center, will begin taking applications Friday, Dec. 27th, and Saturday, Dec. 28th.

Anyone interested in applying can go to the store location from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on East Railroad Avenue.

They are hiring for all positions, from stockroom, to cashiers and managers. In total, 60 to 70 people will be hired.

The store plans to open Feb. 19th of 2020.

