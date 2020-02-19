Bamberg's new Piggly Wiggly opens its doors

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020

BAMBERG, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Bamberg opened its first grocery story on Wednesday.

The new Piggly Wiggly is a big deal for the rural city that has struggled for some time without it's own grocery store.

Our I-Team recently highlighted the city's struggles without a grocery store.

Residents have to travel to neighboring towns to buy groceries.

The store is where the old Piggly Wiggly used to be on Railroad Avenue and has hired close to 70 people.

